Tiger Division commander, DGP discuss security situation in J&K

Jammu, Jan 5 Indian Army's Jammu-headquartered Tiger Division commander, Major General Gaurav Gautam on Thursday called on J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and discussed various important aspects pertaining to the prevailing security scenario of Jammu.

"During their discussion, strengthening and augmenting of security measures in order to counter the new tactics of terrorists, including dropping of arms, ammunition, and drugs being adopted by Pakistan were discussed," a police official said.

"The DGP lauded the synergy between different forces which he said has contributed immensely in foiling the ill-intentions of Pakistan and the terrorists sent by it. He stressed for sharing of intelligence between the forces on a regular basis, and also stressed on enhancing the cooperation between the officers of the forces for better results," the official added.

