Tiger rests on wall as UP village waits for it to be captured
By IANS | Published: December 26, 2023 01:04 PM2023-12-26T13:04:47+5:302023-12-26T13:05:02+5:30
Pilibhit, Dec 26 The people of Atkona village in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit have spent a sleepless night after ...
Pilibhit, Dec 26 The people of Atkona village in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit have spent a sleepless night after a tiger, which came out of the Tiger Reserve Forest, continued to rest on a wall of a Gurudwara on Tuesday.
The tiger came to the village on Monday night.
A huge crowd gathered around the spot to see the resting tiger.
The forest officials have set up a security cordon using a net.
Efforts were on to call a team of forest officials who can either trap the tiger or tranquilize it before leaving it back in the forest area.
Police administration officials have also reached the spot.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app