By IANS | Published: December 26, 2023 01:04 PM2023-12-26T13:04:47+5:302023-12-26T13:05:02+5:30

Tiger rests on wall as UP village waits for it to be captured

Pilibhit, Dec 26 The people of Atkona village in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit have spent a sleepless night after a tiger, which came out of the Tiger Reserve Forest, continued to rest on a wall of a Gurudwara on Tuesday.

The tiger came to the village on Monday night.

A huge crowd gathered around the spot to see the resting tiger.

The forest officials have set up a security cordon using a net.

Efforts were on to call a team of forest officials who can either trap the tiger or tranquilize it before leaving it back in the forest area.

Police administration officials have also reached the spot.

