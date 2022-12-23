TikTok star, 9 others held by Gujarat Police for threatening released on bail

Junagadh, Dec 23 A TikTok star from Surat and her friends travelled almost 450 kilometres on Thursday just to threaten a youth who had a war of words with her on a social media platform. Before things went out of hand, the local police arrested the star and her associates.

Bhesan Police Station Officer told that they arrested Kirti Patel and nine others for unlawful assembly, unlawful assembly for common intent to commit offence, insulting and provoking, and criminal intimidation. However, Kirti Patel and all her acomplices were released on bail on Friday.

The officer said that Kirti and her associates had come to threaten one Jama Bhayani. Jaman Bhayani stated that Kirti had threatened him on social media that she would beat him, so that she came all the way from Surat to Bhesan for that purpose.

This is not the first case against the influencer; previously, she was arrested by Ahmedabad police for threatening a woman in Vastrapur area.

