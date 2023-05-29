Tillu Tajpuria murder case: Court extends judicial custody of six accused till June 12

New Delhi [India], May 29 : Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday extended the judicial custody of six accused arrested in the Tillu Tajpuria murder case.

All the accused persons were produced before the court through video conferencing (VC) in view of the security threat.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria extended the judicial custody of the six accused till June 12 after conducting the hearing through VC.

An application to direct Tihar Jail Superintendent to provide a medical facility, Vodafone calling facility, TV and legal interview/meeting facility was filed by the counsel for accused Deepak alias Titar.

The court had directed the jail authorities to consider and therefore dispose of the application as per the jail rules.

Delhi police produced six accused namely Yogesh alias Tunda, Deepak Dabas alias Teeter, Riyaz Khan, Rajesh Karmabir, Vinod alias Chavanni and Ata Ur Rahman through VC from Tihar Jail.

The Court has directed the jail authorities to ensure their safety and security.

Delhi police sought an extension of judicial custody of all the accused persons in the case.

Earlier the court had said, "Considering the overall facts and circumstances of the case and that matter is at an initial stage of investigation and since reasons for remand are found sufficient, accused Riyaz Khan, Deepak alias Tittar, Yogesh Tunda, Rajesh Karambir, Vinod Chawani and Ataul Rehman Khan are remanded to judicial custody till June 12."

Advocates Rohit Pathak appeared for accused Deepak Dabas alias Tittar.

On the last date, Advocate R H A Sikander had moved an application seeking a direction to ensure the safety and security of accused Riyaz.

The court had passed an order and said, "Considering that the accused apprehends threat from rival gang members, thus Superintendent Jail concerned where all 6 accused persons are lodged are directed to ensure proper safety and security of accused persons in Jail."

Furthermore, all accused persons be produced through VC in the present case till further orders, the court had directed.

The court had directed to send the Copy of the order to Superintendent Jail concerned and DG Prison for compliance.

On May 8, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Snigdha Sarvaria granted four days of police custody of Deepak Dabas alias Teetar, Rajesh Bawana, Yogesh Tunda and Ariyaz Khan to the Special Cell of Delhi police.

On May 8, four Accused were produced through video conferencing from court lockup.

An FIR was registered by the local police in the incident. Later on, the investigation was transferred to the special cell.

On May 2, gangster Tillu Tajpuriya alias Sunil Balyan, an accused in Delhi's Rohini court shootout case was killed by rival gang members in Tihar jail.

It is said that the murder was committed to take revenge for the killing of Jitender alias Gogi, who was shot dead in Rohini Court in September 2021 by the members of the Tillu Tajpuria gang.

