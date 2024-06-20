Time to work together to win upcoming Maha Assembly polls: Praful Patel

Mumbai, June 20 Amid the ongoing verbal duel among the ruling MahaYuti partners over its dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Working President Praful Patel on Thursday said that everyone should focus on contesting the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections together.

He downplayed the blame-game which is underway among the MahaYuti partners, saying that the alliance partners will have to collectively take all decisions and address the various issues faced during the general elections.

"It will be clear that there are many seats where none of the three parties, including BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP managed to give the lead to our candidate. It is futile to play the blame game, and it won't be beneficial to anyone. The discussion on who won because of whom and who lost because of whom should stop now," Patel said.

''Analyse the result and find out where we (NCP) have given lead to our allies. Also find where the candidate's own party failed to give the lead. But that analysis won't yield much now. We need to stay united and we must keep our entire focus on assembly elections," he added.

The NCP leader also sad the contest for the upcoming Assembly election would not be easy "unless all the differences are buried".

"The farmers' issue could not be solved. The fake narrative about reservations and the constitution could not be countered. These are the main factors for the defeat," he said.

Patel, however, said that the MahaYuti government will solve the issues affecting people.

