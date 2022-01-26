Tipu Sultan was only warrior before India's independence who lost his life fighting with British: Mumbai Guardian Minister

Tipu Sultan was the only warrior before Independence who lost his life fighting with the British, said Aslam Shaikh, Mumbai Guardian Minister on Wednesday.

He also said that there was no conflict on the name of Tipu Sultan in the last 70 years, but BJP has sent its goons to defame the country today.

He added, "We don't need to get into controversy over nomenclatures."

Earlier today, Mumbai Police took into custody Bajrang Dal workers protesting against the naming of a sports complex after Tipu Sultan. Many police personnel were deployed at the protest site to control the situation.

The inauguration of the park in the name of 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan on the Republic day by Congress leader and guardian minister of Mumbai Aslam Shaikh in his constituency has sparked controversy.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor