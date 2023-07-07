Tis Hazari firing: Court grants three-day custody of two accused to Delhi PoliceTis Hazari firing: Court grants three-day custody of two accused to Delhi police

New Delhi [India], July 7 : Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Friday granted three days of police custody of two accused arrested in Tis Hazari Firing case.

Delhi Police today arrested Manish Sharma and Lalit Sharma in this case. Delhi Police sought custody for recovery of weapons of offence and arrested other accused persons.

Metropolitan Magistrate Chatinder Singh granted three days of police custody (PC) of Manish Sharma and Lalit Sharma to Delhi for investigation of the case after hearing the submissions of counsels for both accused persons.

" Three (3) days PC of both accused persons is granted," the court directed.

It is directed to investigating agency that no accused be subjected to any torture during police custody, the judge said in the order.

Further, it is also directed that accused persons are allowed to have prescribed medicines, duly prescribed by RMP.

Accused persons namely Manish Sharma and Lalit Sharma are handed over to IO/SI Vinod Nain, the court said.

Medical examination of the accused persons be done as per rules. All the guidelines of Hon'ble Apex Court be complied with, the court said.

These two accused are to be produced before the concerned court on 10.07.2023 along with three other accused persons.

Delhi police moved an application seeking three days of custody of both accused persons.

It was submitted by APP for Delhi Police and Investigation officer (IO) that three days PC remand of the accused persons is required for recovery of the weapon of offence and apprehension of co-accused persons which is a vital part of the evidence.

Further, it was submitted by the Counsels for both accused persons that they concede with the application of the IO and submissions of APP for the State.

It was submitted by advocate Deepak Sharma, Counsel for Manish Sharma and Advocate Sanjay Sharma counsel for accused Lalit Sharma that the accused are cooperating in the investigation and they are not in a position to get recovered anything.

Three other accused persons namely Sachin Sangwan, Ravi Gupta and Aman Singh were remanded for four days remand of Delhi police yesterday.

Manish Sharma is holding the post of Senior Vice President of the Delhi Bar Association (DBA). Lalit Sharma is the brother of Atul Sharma, Secretary of DBA.

In these videos, lawyers were seen firing and rioting on July 5.

Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) has suspended the licence of Manish Sharma, Lalit Sharma some other lawyers after taking Cognizance of a viral video of violence.

This matter is related to firing and rioting by one group led by Manish Sharma and another by Lalit Sharma.

An FIR has been lodged under sections related to rioting, rioting with deadly weapons, unlawful assembly, attempt to murder of IPC and sections of the Arms Act.

