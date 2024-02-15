TMC Leader Mimi Chakraborty Resigns From MP Post

Mimi Chakraborty, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and actress from West Bengal, has resigned from her Lok Sabha seat. Expressing dissatisfaction with the local leadership, Mimi submitted her resignation to party chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mimi Chakraborty was elected from the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2019. She has not yet submitted her resignation to the Lok Sabha Speaker. Therefore, it is understood that she has technically only announced her resignation. It remains to be seen what decision Mamata Banerjee will take on this.

Politics is not for me. You have to promote someone here (in politics) if you are helping someone. Besides being a politician, I also work as an actor. I have equal responsibilities. If you join politics, you are criticised whether you work or not. I spoke with Mamata Banerjee regarding the issues I had. I wanted to tell her about my resignation from a party that gave me an opportunity to go ahead. I had also told her in 2022 about my resignation from the post of an MP. She had rejected it at that time, said Mimi Chakraborty.

Says she is unappy with her party's local leadership in her Jadavpur constituency pic.twitter.com/gVbDzlqmW9 — Indrajit Kundu | ইন্দ্রজিৎ (@iindrojit) February 15, 2024

Mimi Chakraborty is a big name in the Bengali film industry. She started her career in 2012 with the film Champion. So far, she has acted in more than 25 films. Seeing her popularity, TMC gave her a Lok Sabha ticket in 2019.