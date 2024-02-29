TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan Sent to 10 Days Police Custody

Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, who was arrested on Thursday morning for allegedly torturing villagers in trouble-torn Sandeshkhali area in West Bengal, has been sent to a 10-day police custody by a local court. Sheikh is an accused of alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed that Sheikh can be arrested by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the West Bengal Police.

On Monday, the high court had directed police to arrest Sheikh, following which the state's ruling party asserted that it does not shield culprits and he would be arrested within seven days.

Sheikh was at large since an ED team that went to raid his house in connection with the alleged ration scam was attacked by a mob of around 1,000 people on January 5.