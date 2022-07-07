TMC Leader Shot Dead: Trinamool leader shot dead in West Bengal

TMC leader Swapan Majhi was shot dead in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district today. Two other people were shot along with him, who also died on the spot. The triple murder took place this morning when the Trinamool leader was leaving the house with his two accomplices on a two-wheeler.

Some goons stopped the motorcycle, fired indiscriminately and fled. The TMC leader and two of his accomplices were shot dead on the spot. Currently, a large number of police escorts have been deployed. Cartridges and bombs were reportedly seized from the scene. Swapan Majhi is a TMC leader and also a member of the local panchayat. Paresh Ram Das, a TMC MLA from Canning West, said the killers first shot three people, including the TMC leader, and then tried to behead him.

A senior police official said: "Three people have been killed and an investigation is underway. The deceased have been identified as Swapan Mali, Jhantu Haldar and Bhootnath Pramanik. The incident took place around 9 this morning while the three were on their way to the local TMC office. The TMC rally will be held on July 21 in South 24 Parganas. For his preparation, Swapan Majhi was going to the party office with his workers.