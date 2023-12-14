TMC MP Derek O’Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha

TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Thursday was suspended for the remainder of the winter session for "ignoble misconduct" in Rajya Sabha.The Upper House of the Parliament has adopted a motion for the suspension of the Trinamool member. He had demanded a discussion on the security breach incident, in which two men jumped from the visitors' gallery into the Lok Sabha and burst yellow smoke canisters.

Following this, the Trinamool MP was named by the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar and was asked to leave the House.Despite the warning from the Chair, O'Brien and some other opposition members continued to protest and demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah be present in the House to answer for yesterday's security breach incident.Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has suspended eight personnel for the security breach in Parliament. These suspended personnel have been identified as Rampal, Arvind Vir Das, Ganesh, Anil, Pradeep, Vimitt, and Narendra.A major security breach took place inside the Lok Sabha when two intruders entered the House chamber from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour on the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack. The duo, identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs. Opposition members in the Lok Sabha on Thursday raised slogans demanding a statement from the government on the issue of Parliament security lapse.