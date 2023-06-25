TMC MP Sougata Roy chides Amit Shah for his "inability" to restore peace in Manipur

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 25 : Slamming Amit Shah for conducting an all-party meeting to review the Manipur violence situation TMC MP Sougata Roy chided Amit Shah for his inability to restore peace in Manipur and said that Amit Shah went to Manipur on a 3-day visit but was unable to do anything.

Amit Shah has failed tp restore peace in Manipur. He himself went there for the 3-day visit but was not able to do anything. Voices are rising to remove the CM of Manipur. The Central government should think over this," said TMC MP Sougata Roy.

He further said that PM Modi shouldn't have gone on a foreign visit now as Manipur is burning.

"Shouldn't have gone now, but has gone, okay, We don't condemn anyone for going out," said TMC MP Sougata Roy.

An all party-meeting was called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the prevailing situation in Manipur was organised on Saturday, June 24 in New Delhi.

The meeting was called by Amit Shah to take stock of the situation in the violence-wracked state. BJP national president JP Nadda, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and CPI(M) MP John Brittas among other leaders were present in the meeting.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

The trigger was provided by a Manipur High Court order directing the state to consider including the Meitei community in the Scheduled list.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor