TMC Suspends Sheikh Shahjahan from Party For Six Years After Arrest in Sandeshkhali Case

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) swiftly suspended Shahjahan Sheikh for a period of six years, mere hours after his arrest. Derek O’Brien, a TMC leader, confirmed the decision, stating, "We have decided to suspend Sheikh Shahjahan from the party for six years.

Shahjahan Sheikh was arrested around midnight in the North 24 Parganas district by a special Bengal police team. He had been on the run for 55 days. After the arrest, he was taken to the Basirhat court.The team had been monitoring the leader's activities for several days leading up to the arrest, officials said.

#WATCH | TMC leader Derek O'Brien in Kolkata announces, "TMC has decided to suspend Sheikh Shahjahan from the party for six years." pic.twitter.com/AYq3wtktBR — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district has been witnessing widespread protests against the Trinamool Congress strongman Shahjahan Sheikh this month as a section of women are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by the TMC leader.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion. The leader who had been on the run since January 5, has been previously embroiled in several criminal cases, including the murder of 3 BJP workers in 2019.