TN: 18.1 kg ambergris valued at Rs 31.6 crore seized, four arrested

New Delhi, May 20 The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 18.1 kg ambergris, produced by endangered sperm whales, valued at Rs 31.6 crore, and arrested four people in this connection near Tuticorin Sea coast in Tamil Nadu.

"We are grilling accused to know about their other gang members. We have recovered a few incriminating documents from them," a source in the DRI said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Eswaran, Anil, Anadraj and Bethane.

All four will be produced before a competent court later in the day.

