TN Agricultural College to be named after MS Swaminathan now: Stalin

Chennai, Oct 11 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin on Wednesday announced that the Tanjore-based, Tamil Nadu Agricultural College and Research Institute would now be named after renowned agriculture scientist, late MS Swaminathan.

The Chief Minister made the announcement regarding the renaming of the institute in the state legislative Assembly.

Stalin heaped praises on the late scientist and talked about his contributions towards the ‘Green Revolution’ in India.

Stalin also said that the late scientist gave warnings about climate change as early as in 1969.

The state government also announced an award in the name of the renowned scientist who passed away on September 28 in Chennai at the age of 98.

The award has been instituted for honouring toppers in plant propagation and genetics at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

MS Swaminathan was awarded the Padma Vibushan and the Magsasay Award and received several international recognitions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor