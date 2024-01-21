TN BJP chief leads temple cleaning drive

Chennai, Jan 21 Tamil Nadu BJP state President K. Annamalai cleaned the premises of the Kothandaramaswamy temple in Rameswaram on Sunday.

Annamalai in a post on X said, “Ahead of the consecration of the idol of Lord Sri Rama in Ayodhya tomorrow, January 22, brothers and sisters of Tamil Nadu BJP are engaged in cleaning 5000 places of worship across Tamil Nadu as instructed by our Prime Minister.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already directed the people of the country to clean temples ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Annamalai further said that the temple cleaning programme across the state was a huge success with the participation of the leaders and cadres of the BJP.

Prime Minister Modi is in Tamil Nadu for the past three days and prayed at the Ranganathaswamy temple in Tiruchi, Rameswaram temple and Kothandaramaswamy temple at Dhanushkodi.

He has also collected water from these temples and will be taking this with him to Ayodhya where he will be participating in the Pran Pratishhta ritual.

