TN BJP slams DMK over Tiruttani assault, demands urgent crackdown on youth crime

Chennai, Dec 30 The brutal machete attack on a migrant worker from Odisha in Tiruttani has triggered a fierce political backlash, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the DMK government of presiding over a complete collapse of law and order in Tamil Nadu.

Condemning the incident, BJP State spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad described the assault on Suraj — allegedly carried out by four intoxicated juveniles who filmed the attack for social media — as “a horrifying symbol of moral decay and governance failure.”

He said the victim, an unarmed migrant labourer, was targeted without provocation, brutally assaulted, and left bleeding while the assailants treated the violence as entertainment.

“This is not juvenile mischief. This is attempted murder fuelled by drugs, glorification of violence, and administrative negligence,” Prasad said, alleging that Tamil Nadu has become unsafe due to the State government’s failure to control narcotics, street crime and online glorification of brutality.

The BJP demanded immediate strengthening of intelligence units, strict monitoring of vulnerable youth, and uncompromising enforcement of existing laws against weapon possession, drug abuse and violent crimes.

Prasad also called for mandatory moral and legal education in schools, focusing on compassion, discipline, consequences of crime, and social responsibility.

Taking aim at what he termed the “cinema-driven glorification of violence,” Prasad urged action against filmmakers and digital platforms that normalise brutality.

“Social media companies instantly detect copyright violations, but allow violent content to spread freely. This double standard must end,” he said, calling for strict accountability of platforms and swift takedown of violent content.

The BJP leader also criticised what he described as selective policing, alleging that whistleblowers and video sharers are often targeted while perpetrators escape serious consequences.

“Sending juveniles to reform homes while allowing the system that produced them to continue unchecked is an insult to justice,” he said, calling for stricter laws for heinous crimes committed by minors.

Referring to earlier incidents in Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s own constituency, Prasad said repeated warnings had gone unheeded.

“This tragedy could have been prevented had firm action been taken earlier,” he said.

Calling for a high-level judicial probe into drug networks, policing failures and administrative lapses, the BJP demanded immediate corrective measures.

“Tamil Nadu deserves safety, not silence. The people want justice, not excuses,” he said.

--IANS

