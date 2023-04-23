TN: 'Chithirai' festival flag hoisting held at Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 23 : The flag hoisting ceremony of the 'Chithirai' festival was held at Meenakshi Amman Temple in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Sunday.

Thousands of devotees thronged the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple to witness the flag-hoisting ceremony. The presiding deities of the temple, Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar, were brought in palanquins with Goddess Piriyavidai during the flag hoisting.

Sasikala, a devotee said, "Chitrai festival flag hoisting was held at Meenakshi Amman temple today. The festival will be held for 12 days at the temple. We all take part in the festivities at the temple on the 12 days as if it is hosted at our homes."

Meanwhile, ticket registration for the darshan of Sundareswarar and Meenakshi Amman's celestial wedding started on the temple website on Saturday.

Reportedly, the 'wedding' will take place on May 2 from 8.30 am to 8.54 am at Kalyana Mandapam, North Adit Street, Madurai. Devotees are allowed free entry through the south tower to witness the 'marriage'.

"We have been waiting since this morning to see the flag hoisting of the festival. We see Meenakshi Amman's celestial wedding as the wedding of someone in our homes. I am very happy to witness the flag hoisting ceremony", another devotee, Savitri said.

The main events of the Madurai 'Chithirai' festival include Meenakshi Amman's celestial wedding and lord Kallaghar's entry into the Vaigai River.

During the Meenakshi celestial wedding, many women change thalis (mangalsutra) and pray for strengthening the Mangalya. It is believed that if unmarried people watch or participate in Meenakshi celestial wedding, they would get married soon.

