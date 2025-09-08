TN CM Stalin to return today after Germany, UK investment trip

Chennai, Sep 8 Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to return to Chennai this morning after completing his week-long tour of Germany and the United Kingdom (Uk) to woo industrial investments for Tamil Nadu.

On arrival, he will address the media at the Chennai airport, where he is expected to share details of investment commitments secured during the visit and the follow-up road map planned by his government.

CM Stalin concluded his European tour on Sunday by participating in the 'Tamil Dream' event in London, which saw a large turnout of Tamil expatriates.

In his address, he praised the diaspora for proving themselves as intelligent and hardworking people who had earned global respect.

He urged them to continue supporting Tamil Nadu’s development and called upon the younger generation to excel beyond their predecessors.

The Chief Minister also stressed that divisions based on caste, religion, or economic status would only hinder national progress, while unity would strengthen society.

“We should forget events that divide us and remember those that bring us together,” he said, highlighting the need for collective effort in shaping the state’s future.

CM Stalin’s tour began in Germany, where he met industrial leaders, explored investment avenues, and held discussions expected to yield opportunities in manufacturing, renewable energy, and high-end technology sectors.

These efforts, officials said, are likely to create new jobs and further strengthen Tamil Nadu’s position as a leading investment destination.

In a post on his X page, CM Stalin expressed gratitude to the Tamil community abroad for their warmth and affection, describing his return as carrying “countless memories of hearts overflowing with love.”

He thanked the diaspora for treating him like a brother throughout the trip and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to deepening both economic and cultural ties with global Tamil communities.

With the completion of this tour, the Chief Minister has once again underlined his administration’s focus on building Tamil Nadu into a global hub for industry and investment.

