TN: Devotee dies in Velliangiri temple trek, ninth this season

Chennai, April 29 A 45-year-old man died while climbing Velliangiri hills in Coimbatore to offer prayers at the Lord Shiva temple located atop the hill, Coimbatore Forest Department said in a statement on Monday.

The tragic incident had occurred on Sunday, according to the statement. The deceased, identified as Punniyakodi, was a resident of Ponneri Taluk in Tirvallur district.

According to the officials, he was climbing the hill along with a group of devotees and suddenly, he felt uneasy and nauseous.

The police said that Punniyakodi was brought down to the Boulavampatti Primary Health Centre, however, before being administered first aid, he died.

This is the ninth reported death of this season during the trek on the Velliangiri hills.

Earlier, responding to the situation, Coimbatore Forest officials advised people with medical conditions like heart ailments, diabetes, breathlessness, and obesity, as well as aged people, to not climb Velliangiri hills.

In addition to this, the devotees are also advised to have a complete medical check-up and fitness test before undertaking the Velliangiri temple trek.

The trek commences in February and continues till late May. It is believed that the idol of Lord Shiva at the top of the hill was ‘Swayambhu’ or appeared on its own.

