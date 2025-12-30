TN: ECI allows booth agents to submit voter applications during SIR

Chennai, Dec 30 In a move aimed at strengthening electoral participation and ensuring greater accuracy in the voters’ list, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced detailed guidelines for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls in Tamil Nadu.

The revision process, which began following the publication of the draft electoral roll, will remain open for claims and objections from December 19, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tamil Nadu, the revision exercise provides an opportunity for eligible citizens whose names are missing from the draft rolls to apply for inclusion. It also allows newly eligible voters—those who have attained 18 years of age—to enrol themselves as electors.

The process is part of the Election Commission’s efforts to ensure a comprehensive, accurate, and error-free electoral roll ahead of upcoming elections.

To enhance the involvement of political parties in the revision process, the Election Commission has permitted Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of recognised political parties to play a more active role. As per the guidelines issued by the ECI through its communication No. 23/2025-ERS (Vol. II) dated October 27, 2025, each BLA is now authorised to submit up to 10 application forms per day to the concerned Booth Level Officer (BLO).

However, the Commission has laid down clear safeguards to maintain the integrity of the process. The BLAs must submit a list of the application forms along with a formal undertaking stating that they have personally verified the details furnished in each application and are satisfied with their correctness.

Once received, the Booth Level Officers will verify the applications, digitise the details, and forward them to the Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) or Electoral Registration Officer (ERO). The ERO will then scrutinise each application individually and take appropriate action in accordance with the rules.

The Election Commission has emphasised that the active and responsible participation of recognised political parties is crucial for the successful completion of the Special Intensive Revision.

The exercise is aimed at ensuring that no eligible citizen is left out of the electoral roll and that the democratic process remains inclusive, transparent, and credible.

