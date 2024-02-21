TN fertiliser unit responsible for ammonia leak ready to pay Rs 5.92 cr compensation: Minister

Chennai, Feb 21 Tamil Nadu Environment Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan said on the floor of the Assembly on Wednesday that Coromandel International Ltd, a fertiliser manufacturing unit in Ennore, Chennai, which was shut down on December 26, 2023 following leakage of ammonia gas that left nearly 50 hospitalisted, is willing to pay a compensation of Rs 5.92 crore.

Replying to a special calling attention motion moved by the members of the opposition, who demanded closure of the fertiliser manufacturing unit, Meyyanathan also said that the next step in the matter will be taken only after all security measures are put in place.

It may be noted that Tamil Nadu Congress President K. Selvaperunthugai , T. Velmurugan (TVK), K. Murugan (CPI) and VCK member S.S. Balaji have demanded permanent closure of the plant, claiming that it was causing damage to the environment, besides being a health hazard to the people.

The Environment Minister told the Assembly that the company has announced its willingness to pay compensation after the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) sent a notice to the factory seeking compensation.

He also said that a seven-member expert committee was constituted to study the gas leak and ensure that all safety measures are in place. The committee has recommended a new pipeline with an automatic tripping system, and an automatic interlocking system, as well as regular safety audits.

