TN govt plans three mega schemes ahead of 2026 Assembly elections

Chennai, Dec 1 With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 2026, the DMK government is preparing to roll out three major welfare schemes this month to strengthen voter outreach before the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect.

Over the past four-and-a-half years, the DMK regime has launched several flagship programmes including Tamil Nadu Artists Women’s Rights Scheme, Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, Nan Mudhalvan, Vidiyal Payanam, and Pudhumai Penn, which have received wide public attention.

Since election dates are expected to be announced by early February, the government will not be able to introduce new schemes after that. As a result, the ruling DMK is racing to unveil three high-visibility projects within December.

One of the key announcements will be the distribution of 20 lakh laptops to college students across the State. According to officials, three major comapnies have secured the tender, and all three companies have already completed manufacturing the required units.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is expected to formally launch the scheme this month, with the first phase set to cover 10 lakh college students before the Model Code of Conduct comes into force.

Another major focus is the expansion of the Women’s Monthly Assistance Scheme, which provides ₹1,000 every month to eligible women. Launched during the last election cycle, the scheme has gained significant popularity. So far, about 1.4 crore women have been receiving the monthly financial support.

However, many eligible applicants were unable to enrol earlier, sparking public complaints.

The State government has now decided to extend the scheme to new applicants as well, and the Chief Minister will officially launch the expanded enrolment drive soon.

In addition, the government is preparing a special Pongal gift package, which is likely to include a cash component.

During the previous AIADMK administration, beneficiaries received ₹1,000 along with the festival package. With the election season approaching, expectations are high among the public that the DMK government may announce a similar or enhanced cash benefit this year.

Tamil Nadu has 2.27 crore ration card holders, and the final decision on the financial amount to be included in the Pongal package will be taken and announced by Chief Minister Stalin in the coming days.

The coordinated rollout of laptops, expanded women’s financial assistance, and a robust Pongal package is expected to form the DMK’s final welfare push before the State heads into a high-stakes election year.

