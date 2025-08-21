TN govt releases over 4300 acres in landmark land acquisition resolution

Chennai, Aug 21 In a major breakthrough to end a four-decade-long land acquisition deadlock, the Tamil Nadu government has released 4,396.44 acres of land, offering relief to thousands of homeowners.

Another 743 acres are in the process of being freed, Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthuswamy said in a statement released by his office on Thursday.

The dispute dates back to the 1980s, when the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) initiated steps to acquire nearly 10,075 acres for housing projects. However, the process was left incomplete, leaving vast tracts of land in legal limbo. This prevented both the Housing Board and the original landowners from exercising their rights. Over time, portions of the land were sold to third parties, adding layers of legal and administrative complications.

Muthusamy, in the statement, said that repeated petitions and reviews had failed to resolve the stalemate. It was only after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin directed officials to adopt a uniform and transparent approach that progress was made.

Acting on his instructions, TNHB and other departments classified the disputed lands into five categories, along with a separate segment for plots already recorded in government registers.

According to the minister, lands falling under the first two categories -- where only preliminary notices had been issued but no further steps were taken -- have now been released.

This move protects thousands of innocent homeowners from legal battles and possible demolition of houses built over the years.

The third and fourth categories, which involve more complex cases, remain under scrutiny by a committee of two retired officials. The committee is tasked with reviewing court orders, government notifications, and TNHB records, and is expected to submit its recommendations by November.

The fifth category includes lands fully acquired and partially developed by the TNHB, which remain under the Board’s control.

The Chief Minister has also emphasised that while providing relief to residents, the government must safeguard financial interests. This means ensuring that acquisition costs and accrued interest are recovered, though obligations will be structured in a way that remains affordable for current owners.

To enhance transparency and ensure fairness, complaint boxes have been placed in 16 locations across the state, enabling affected individuals to submit applications and grievances directly.

Minister Muthuswamy said the government’s intervention marks a decisive step in settling an issue that has caused hardship for thousands of families for more than 40 years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor