TN govt sanctions Rs 16.08 crore, creates 59 new posts to strengthen cancer care network

Chennai, Nov 4 In a significant step toward improving cancer care infrastructure in the state, the Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned the creation of 59 new posts in tertiary care hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DME), it was announced on Tuesday.

The initiative, backed by an administrative and financial sanction of Rs 16.08 crore, aims to expand oncology services and strengthen manpower as part of the state’s proposed Cancer Management Mission.

According to a Government Order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, the new posts will be created across 16 government medical colleges to bolster cancer diagnosis and treatment capacity.

The sanctioned positions include professors, associate professors, and assistant professors in medical oncology, surgical oncology, and radiation oncology, ensuring that tertiary hospitals have adequate faculty and expertise to manage complex cancer cases.

The decision follows an announcement by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu during the 2024–25 Budget Session, underscoring the state government’s commitment to addressing the rising cancer burden.

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a steady increase in cancer incidence, particularly among younger adults, prompting the government to focus on both preventive and curative measures.

The 16 medical colleges to benefit from the initiative include those in Chennai, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Salem, Thoothukudi, and Kanniyakumari, among others.

The move is part of the government’s broader plan to operationalise a four-tier tertiary cancer care model — comprising the State Apex Cancer Centre, Regional Cancer Centres, Tertiary Care Centres, and District Cancer Care Centres.

This structure is designed to ensure early detection, timely treatment, and comprehensive rehabilitative care, thereby reducing both morbidity and mortality linked to cancer.

Health and Family Welfare Department Secretary P. Senthilkumar said the measure would address the increasing demand for qualified oncology specialists across Tamil Nadu’s public health network.

"With cancer cases rising, especially among younger populations, these posts will help deliver quality treatment closer to people’s homes and strengthen our integrated cancer management framework," he noted.

Officials added that the newly created posts would be filled in phases, with priority given to regional medical colleges catering to high patient loads, ensuring equitable distribution of oncology services across the state.

