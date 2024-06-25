TN govt to fill over 75,000 vacancies by January 2026: CM Stalin

Chennai, June 25 With the Assembly elections scheduled in 2026, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin said on Tuesday that over 75,000 vacancies in the state government will be filled by January 2026.

Speaking in the Assembly, CM Stalin listed out the job vacancies that will be filled by various government departments and said that in total, over 75,000 vacancies will be filled by January 2026.

The Chief Minister said that through various state recruitment boards, 46,584 vacancies will be filled in various departments. In addition, 30,219 vacancies will also be filled by January 2026.

He also claimed that during the last three years of his government, 65,483 youth got government jobs.

According to the Chief Minister, during the last three years, owing to the state government's efforts (skill training, job fairs), 5,08,055 youth got jobs in the private sector.

CM Stalin also said that in the organised sector, based on the data from the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), 77,78,999 youth got jobs in the state during the last three years for whom provident fund accounts have also been opened.

