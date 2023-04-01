TN Police arrest labourer for posing nude before 7-yr-old girl

Chennai, April 1 The Tamil Nadu Police on Saturday arrested a 35-year-old labourer, Ramesh Kumar, for posing nude before a 7-year-old girl.

The girl complained to her mother that when she had gone to a nearby shop to buy provisions, the accused posed nude before her and also invited her to his house. She complained that the accused had performed the same act a few days before as well.

The incident took place at Annur in Coimbatore district.

The mother of the girl immediately lodged a complaint with the all-woman police station in Mettupalayam. The police took Ramesh Kumar into custody on Saturday and charged him under the provisions of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offenses (POSCO) Act.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor