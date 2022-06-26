TN police on hunt for couple who cheated job aspirants of more than Rs 2 cr

Chennai, June 26 A special team of Tamil Nadu police is on the hunt for a couple who had cheated several aspirants of around Rs 2 crore promising them government jobs.

Police are on the lookout for Dhanya and her husband Karunanidhi from Coimbatore.

Police sources told that the woman posing as a doctor in a ESI hospital, promised job to several people and took money from them. The woman, Dhanya, got in touch with the job aspirants through her driver, Pradeep of Sulur who told aspirants that she would get them jobs.

A person, P. Nufail (23) of SRS Nagar at Sulur, lodged a complaint with the police stating that he had paid Rs 3 lakh to Dhanya and her husband for a nursing job for his sister. He said that later the couple took another Rs 5 lakh after promising him a clerical job.

He said that he transferred Rs 2 lakh into the account of the couple on September 20 and on the next day he gave Rs 3 lakh in cash to the couple.

Nufail said that the couple later told him that there are more vacancies in the government sector and asked him to introduce his friends. Rs 50 lakh were collected from eight people through the reference of Nufail.

Police have registered a case under Sections 120(B), 420, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code, and a special team is constituted to probe the case.

Meanwhile another person, Murugan has raised a complaint with the police that the couple had taken Rs 15 lakh from him promising a job in ESI hospital. Police sources told that around Rs 2 crore was collected from several people in Coimbatore and Madurai promising government jobs.

