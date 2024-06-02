TN Police summons controversial YouTuber TTF Vasan

Chennai, June 2 Tamil Nadu Police on Sunday summoned the controversial YouTuber TTF Vasan and asked him to hand over his mobile phone while asking him to appear for questioning on June 3.

TTF Vasan flouted several traffic rules which included 'speaking on the phone' while driving a car. The Madurai Anna Nagar police had arrested him on May 29 for reckless driving and recording video while driving.

He had posted the video on several social media platforms and police booked him under several sections including driving in a negligent manner, endangering lives and using a mobile phone while driving.

Vasan was produced before the judicial magistrate court which granted him bail but asked him to appear before the investigating officers.

The Motor Vehicles Department has also suspended his two-wheeler license in October 2023 for ten years for conducting bike stunts.

