TN takes stringent measures to curb Covid spread

Chennai, Dec 31 Under the directions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the Tamil Nadu health department has taken stringent measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

On Wednesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had written a letter to the state's Health Secretary, J. Radhakrishnan directing him to take stringent measures against the spread of disease and called the Tamil Nadu government to ramp up testing.

Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Gagan Singh Bedi has also directed officials to increase the testing to 25,000 per day and isolate those who have been infected.

Chennai and adjoining districts are expected to have a surge in cases, according to the GCC and the health department.

Bedi on Thursday held a meeting with the City police commissioner, Shankar Jaiswal in the presence of Radhakrishnan, and assessed the situation in Chennai.

The Health Secretary told the media that the GCC has already set up 10,000 oxygen beds anticipating a surge in Covid-19 cases and carried out contact tracing of upto 4,300 people.

The GCC, revenue, and police departments have jointly constituted zonal enforcement teams to prevent the spread of Covid 19 and to penalise those who are not following protocols, including failure to wear masks, social distancing, and using sanitizer.

The zonal enforcement team will work in two shifts on Friday expecting a confluence of people during the New Year festivities, even though Chennai has forbidden public celebrations.

A team will work from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. and inspect hotels, restaurants, and other public places regarding compliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The GCC will also strictly monitor marriage halls and fine those who cater to more people than the stipulated number of guests announced by the Corporation.

The GCC Commissioner said that 5 lakh people in Chennai are yet to take the first dose of the vaccine and 8 lakh people have to take the second dose even after the lapse of their stipulated time for vaccination.

He said that taking vaccines will reduce the effect of the disease and called upon people to inoculate themselves during the mega vaccine camp to be held on Sunday.

