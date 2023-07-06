TN to plant saplings in Ramanathapuram for protection from offshore winds

Chennai, July 6 The Tamil Nadu forest department is planning to plant 5.5 lakh saplings in Ramanathapuram and along the shelter belt areas to increase green cover and also redirect offshore winds that can create major damage in the district.

The shelter belt of trees is prominent for preserving soil and saving the island area from offshore winds.

It consists of rows of trees -- some natural and some planted by the forest department along the coastal lines.

These trees act generally as a saviour against coastal erosion

Ramanathapuram has 3,150 hectares of shelter belt in its coastal areas of which more than 450 hectares consists of casuarina trees, while the remaining are native trees.

The forest department officials told IANS that the casuarina trees increase nitrogen levels in the soil that help farmers in cultivation and also in preventing offshore winds.

They said the 5.5 lakh tree saplings, will include about 20,000 Palmyra trees which will help increase the water table in the area.

The planting for 2023-24, according to the officials, will commence during the monsoon season as abundance of water will help the saplings to grow.

The farmers of the area are also happy at the development as more forest cover will help in preventing the offshore winds and also increase the fertility of the area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor