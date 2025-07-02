TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 Released at tnpsc.gov.in; Know How to Download

TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Group 4 Admit Card 2025 on its official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The TNPSC Group 4 Preliminary Examination will be held on July 12, 2025, for 3,935 vacancies. The exam is scheduled between 9.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m.

Candidates appearing for the exam must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID. Without these documents, entry to the examination centre will not be allowed.

TNPSC has clarified that admit cards will not be sent by post or email. Candidates must download them online using their registration number and password.

How to download TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025:

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in. Under the “Latest News” section, click on “Hall Ticket Download.” Enter your registration number and date of birth or password. Check the details and click on submit. Download and print at least two copies of the admit card for future use.

Candidates are advised to verify all information on the admit card, including name, exam centre, and timing, to avoid last-minute issues.