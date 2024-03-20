Toddler Slips From Father's Arms, Falls To Death In Raipur Mall, Shocking Video Goes Viral

A toddler died Tuesday night after falling from an escalator at a mall in Raipur. In the video, a person is seen climbing an escalator in the mall with two children. One child is seated on the person's lap while the other is beside them. Tragically, the child on the person's lap slips and falls, leading to the fatal accident.

The entire incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed in the mall. Employees present at the scene acted swiftly to rescue the falling children from the third floor. Despite their efforts, the injured child was rushed to the hospital where doctors, unfortunately, declared him dead.

Local police from the Devendra Nagar police are currently investigating the incident, with further details pending.

Earlier, a similar incident occurred in Hyderabad, where a 14-month-old child fell from his mother's lap at a Raipur mall, also resulting in his death. The mother, reportedly on her way to a medical shop after a hospital check-up, stumbled and collapsed, causing her younger son Sidhu to fall and sustain severe head injuries.