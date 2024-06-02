Toll Tax Hike: NHAI Announces 5% Increase in Rates Across Highways Starting June 3

Starting June 3, road toll taxes in India are slated to increase by 3-5 percent, affecting around 1,100 toll plazas nationwide, including major expressways like the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway. The decision comes after a pause in the annual revision due to the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

The toll charges, managed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), are typically adjusted annually to account for inflation. However, this adjustment was delayed during the election period. While the toll tax hike applies to vehicles crossing interstate expressways, national, and state highways, pedestrians and two-wheelers are exempt.

This move has faced criticism from opposition parties and motorists who argue that it adds to the transport costs of essential goods and places an additional burden on commuters. India's extensive road network, which ranks second globally, has seen significant investment over the past decade, with approximately 146,000 kilometers of national highways expanded.