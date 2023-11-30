Tollywood celebrities queue up to cast votes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 30 Tollywood celebrities lined up to cast their votes in Telangana Assembly elections on Thursday.

Sending a message to people on the importance of voting, the film personalities queued up at polling stations in upscale Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills to exercise their franchise.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, Junior NTR, Allu Arjun, Venkatesh and Nagarjuna were among the popular stars who cast their votes in the early hours.

Chiranjeevi, who was in Ayappa attire, with his wife and daughter cast their votes at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills.

Junior NTR, with his wife and mother stood in a queue to participate in the polling process in Jubilee Hills Obul Reddy Public School.

Allu Arjun of Pushpa fame was among the early voters at BSNL Polling booth.

Famous director S.S. Rajamouli and his wife Rama cast their votes at Shaikpet International School

Nagarjuna, his wife Amla and son Naga Chaitanya also cast their votes. Actors Nithin, Poonam Kaur, Kavya, Sai Dharam Tej, directors Sukumar and Teja and music director Keeravani also polled their votes.

Well-known director Raghavendra Rao after casting his vote said that students from the school level should be educated about the importance of vote. He said a lesson on voting should be included in school curriculum.

Actor Shivaji Raja said citizens should not treat the polling day as a holiday. He said citizens should come out and vote to make democracy meaningful. He mooted the suggestion that if a citizen fails to vote in two successive elections, his passport and other identity documents should be declared invalid.

Director Harish Shankar tweeted it’s good to use a finger for two seconds instead of pointing it for five years

Producer Bandla Ganesh, who joined the Congress party in 2018, cast his vote in Shadnagar in Rangareddy district.

