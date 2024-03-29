Top 10 pc students at IIM-Rohtak secure CTC of Rs 37.25 lakh per annum

New Delhi, March 29 Indian Institute of Management-Rohtak (IIM-Rohtak) has concluded the placement season for the 13th batch of its flagship 2-year postgraduate programme with the top 10 per cent of the students receiving an average of Rs 37.25 lakh per annum package.

According to the IIM, the average CTC received by the students stands at Rs 19.27 lakh per annum (LPA). The IIM said it showed a 3 per cent year on year (YoY) growth over the past year’s average. The top 25 per cent were offered an average of Rs 29.28 LPA and and the top 50 per cent got Rs 24.13 LPA respectively.

Prof. Dheeraj Sharma, Director, IIM-Rohtak told IANS, “This placement season experienced the participation of sizeable number of faithful loyal recruiters and engagement of numerous new companies. This year, the institute forged alliances with more than 200 companies. This includes new recruiters like Airtel Payments Bank, Bloomberg, Decathlon, Dell, Havells, IDBI Bank, and Maruti Suzuki. Loyal recruiters like Adobe, Aditya Birla, Tata Steel, Amazon, Barclays, Tata Steel, Capgemini, Cognizant, ICICI Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra continued to exhibit their faith in the ability of our students. This year also witnessed a good number of pre placement offers being given by various recruiters."

Prof. Koustab Ghosh, Dean said the sales and marketing was the most sought after domain and accounted for 30 per cent of the received offers, compared to 21 per cent last year, indicative of its popularity among students. Notably, the highest CTC has also been offered in the domain.

The General Management and HR were the second most sought after domain and accounted for 27 per cent of the offers, compared to 21 per cent in the previous year. Product Management, IT and Operations constituted about 20 per cent of the received offers, up from 15 per cent last year. As many as 15 per cent of the offers received were in the BFSI and FinTech domains, and eight per cent of the students received offers from the Consulting domain.

