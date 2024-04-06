Top Arunachal cop suggests utilising services of 'Gaon Burahs' during elections

Itanagar, April 6 A top Arunachal Pradesh police officer on Saturday suggested utilising the services and support of 'Gaon Burahs' (village heads) to conduct a smooth simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the northeastern state.

Interacting with 'Gaon Burahs' and administrative officials at the Tawang Deputy Commissioner's office, Arunachal Pradesh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Take Ringu has emphasised utilising the services and support of 'Gaon Burahs' to deal with any situation during the election.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the 'Gaon Burahs' are generally considered the most important village level functionaries, and they are responsible for all matters related to development, as well as law and order in the village.

The 'Gaon Burahs' are the representatives of the government in the village and hence, are bound by all the government instructions issued from time to time.

Take Ringu proposed the formation of committees by 'Gaon Burahs' at village level, involving the members of gram panchayats to extend necessary support to the election officials, maintaining law and order situation and preventing any troublesome elements before, during and after the polling on April 19.

Ringu appealed to all concerned to help the flying squads and static surveillance teams in conducting checking of vehicles to prevent the carrying of cash amounts, drugs and other contraband to curb the 'money culture' and misuse of drugs during polls.

He emphasised the collective responsibility to ensure free, fair, and smooth elections.

Tawang Deputy Commissioner cum District Election Officer (DEO) Kanki Darang urged the 'Gaon Burahs' to play a neutral role and contribute to their all-out efforts to conduct free, fair, and peaceful elections.

Senior district and police officials were also present at the meeting. Elections to the two Lok Sabha seats -- Arunachal West and Arunachal East -- and 50 of the 60 Assembly seats in Arunachal will be held on April 19.

Ten ruling BJP candidates for the Assembly polls, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, have already won their respective seats without any contest.

The counting of votes for the Assembly elections will be done on June 2, while the results of the Lok Sabha elections will be announced on June 4.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor