Top CPI (Maoist) leader chargesheeted in AK-47 recovery case

New Delhi, Jan 16 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet in connection with the recovery of an AK-47 from cadres of the CPI (Maoist) in Bairiyakala village, under Laukariya Police Station, Bagha.

The chargesheet was submitted before the NIA Special Court in Patna, naming Pramod Mishra, a top leader of the CPI (Maoist), also known by aliases Sohan Da, Madan Da, Bibi Je, and Baba.

Mishra has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 121A (waging war against the nation), as well as multiple provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P)A), 1967, including sections 16, 17, 18, 20, 38, 39, and 40.

The NIA took over the investigation from the Laukariya Police Station, Bagha, on June 23, 2023.

Earlier, in October 2023, the agency had chargesheeted two individuals, Ram Babu Ram (alias Rajan) and Ram Babu Paswan (alias Dhiraj), in the case.

Further investigation revealed that Mishra, a prominent figure within the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation, was involved in spreading the group’s ideology and facilitating the procurement of arms and ammunition for the outfit.

Under his direction, the previously chargesheeted individuals, Ram Babu Ram and Ram Babu Paswan, were raising funds for the CPI (Maoist) to carry out anti-national activities.

Mishra was also responsible for encouraging former Maoists to rejoin the Maoist group and was actively involved in orchestrating activities aimed at terrorising the general public and undermining the unity, integrity, security, and sovereignty of India.

The investigation is ongoing to identify further linkages and details related to the case.

