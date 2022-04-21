Top LeT commander killed in ongoing encounter in J-K's Baramulla

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Yousuf Kantroo has been killed in the ongoing encounter in the Pariswani area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, said police on Thursday.

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered, police said.

"Baramulla Encounter Update: 01 terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Operation in progress," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar termed it a big success.

"Top LeT terrorist Commander Yousuf Kantroo killed in Baramulla encounter. He was involved in several killings of civilians and security personnel, including the recent killing of JKP's SPO and his brother, one Soldier and one civilian in Budgam district. A big success for us," the Kashmir zone of the UT police tweeted.

Three soldiers and one civilian received minor injuries in the encounter.

The encounter took place in Malwa area of Pariswani in the Baramulla district.

"Exact location of the encounter is Malwa. In the initial exchange of fire, three soldiers and a civilian received minor injuries. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," Kumar said in another tweet.

An encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists in the early hours of Thursday.

Budgam Police and Army are involved in the operation, police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor