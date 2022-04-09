Top LeT terrorist gunned down in Anantnag encounter

Srinagar, April 9 A top terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT was eliminated in an encounter at Sirhama area of Anantnag on Sunday, police said.

Police said acting on specific information generated by police regarding presence of terrorists in village Sirhama, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police and army.

"As the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter," police said.

"In the ensuing encounter, the hiding terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter."

The killed terrorist has been identified as LeT terrorist commander Nisar Ahmad Dar alias Musaib, resident of Redwani Bala, Kulgam.

"As per police records the killed terrorist was a categorised terrorist and active since April 2021. He was involved in several killing of civil and outside labourers besides, he was also involved in grenade lobbing attacks on security forces. For his terrorist activities, many case FIRs including 39/2021, 02/2022, 11/2022 have already been registered against him at police station Qaimoh. He was also instrumental in motivating gullible youth to join terror folds, thereby attempting to revive the terror."

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar has appreciated the joint team and termed the elimination of terrorist Nisar Dar as a big success as he was wanted by law for his involvement in gruesome terror activities.

Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition has been recovered from the site of encounter.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law regarding the encounter and further investigation is in progress.

