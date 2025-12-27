Tourist influx in Pahalgam ahead of New Year celebrations

Pahalgam (J&K), Dec 27 Undeterred by the recent barbaric terror attack, tourists kept their tryst with J&K's picturesque Pahalgam town, with visitors continuously seen arriving on Saturday to celebrate the coming New Year.

As the year draws to a close, tourists seeking respite from busy city life have once again begun thronging the popular hill destination. The renewed footfall comes months after the April 22 attack, in which 26 tourists were killed, severely impacting tourism across the region.

Several visitors expressed excitement and relief over improved security arrangements.

Speaking to IANS, a tourist from Haryana's Hisar said: "I have come here with my husband, and this is my first visit to Kashmir. It is truly beautiful. The security arrangements are very good, and we feel safe celebrating the New Year here."

Another tourist from Haryana shared similar sentiments, saying: "I came here to welcome the New Year and will take back wonderful memories. Everything here—the weather, environment and overall experience—is excellent."

A group of college students also visited the area to celebrate the occasion.

"Things are much better now. I visited Srinagar earlier and am currently in Pahalgam. Although there is no snowfall yet, we are hopeful it will happen in the next two or three days. There are 16 of us, and the local people have been very cooperative. We have not faced any problems so far," one of the students said.

Following the April 22 terror attack, authorities had shut down several tourist resorts and destinations in and around Pahalgam due to security concerns. The incident led to widespread panic, prompting thousands of tourists to leave Kashmir and resulting in mass cancellations during the peak summer season.

The tourism sector, a key pillar of the local economy, suffered heavily. Hotels, restaurants, taxi operators and handicraft sellers reported severe losses, with many businesses forced to temporarily shut down. The sudden halt in tourist activity also led to job losses and financial hardship for thousands of families dependent on tourism.

In response, both the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Central government initiated measures to revive tourism. These included reopening tourist spots in a phased manner, enhancing security, and launching initiatives to rebuild tourist confidence.

The current influx of visitors ahead of the New Year celebrations is being seen as a positive sign for the gradual revival of tourism in Pahalgam and the wider Kashmir Valley.

