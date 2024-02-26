Toy Train Derails Near Ooty Railway Station After Colliding with Buffalo

A mountain train traveling from Mettupalayam derailed about a kilometer before Ooty railway station on Monday after it struck a buffalo on the tracks. No injuries were reported among the 220 passengers aboard.

The incident occurred near Fernhill as the train approached Ooty. The driver applied the brakes upon spotting domesticated buffaloes of the Toda tribe crossing the tracks. However, one buffalo was struck and killed, while another was injured.

According to local media reports, all passengers were safely disembarked and transported to Ooty by bus. Railway officials are investigating the incident.

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway operates daily between Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district and Udhagamandalam (Ooty) in the Nilgiris district. The train departs Mettupalayam at 7:10 a.m. and arrives in Ooty at 12:30 p.m., attracting both domestic and international tourists.

Established in 1899 during British rule, the mountain railway was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2005. It operates on steam power between Mettupalayam and Coonoor, and diesel power between Coonoor and Ooty. The scenic journey traverses 108 curves, 16 tunnels, and 250 bridges, offering breathtaking views of mountains, forests, and waterfalls.