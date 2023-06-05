Traffic violators detected by AI cameras in Kerala to face heavy fines from today

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras installed by the Kerala government in association with KELTRON will commence functioning from today. The traffic violators will be fined heavily as per protocols. While the state Motor Vehicle Department has installed the cameras in association with KELTRON sometime ago, it will start full-fledged functioning from Monday. The fine will be collected using the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) of the Central Road Transport Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that there would not be any exception to two-wheeler drivers with children. It may be recalled that the Kerala government has announced that two-wheeler riders with children below 12 years will not be fined. Vehicles including VIP vehicles and ambulances would be exempted from the charges after checking.


