Tragedy Strikes at Tiru Waterfall: Three Drown During Picnic in Jharkhand

Three young men, aged between 20 and 25, tragically drowned while bathing in the Tiru waterfall located in the Budmu police station area of Ranchi district, Jharkhand, on Friday. The waterfall, situated around 40 kilometers from the state capital, became the site of a heartbreaking accident.

According to Budmu police station in-charge Ritesh Kumar, the victims included one from Chanho and two from Ranchi. The group had come to the waterfall for a picnic when the unfortunate incident occurred. Local divers were able to recover their bodies from the water, but they were later declared dead at a nearby hospital, Kumar confirmed.

