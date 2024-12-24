TRAI Introduces Separate Recharge Packs for Voice and SMS Services

In a move set to benefit millions of mobile users in India, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has announced new rules requiring telecom companies to offer voice and SMS packs separately from data plans. This decision will provide customers with the flexibility to pay only for essential services, ensuring better affordability.

Additionally, TRAI has increased the validity limit of Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) from 90 days to 365 days. It has also made it mandatory to have a top-up voucher starting at Rs 10. Currently, telecom operators offer combo packs that bundle voice, SMS, and data services together. The new rules aim to benefit users, especially those with 2G SIM cards, which are predominantly used in rural and remote areas.

Addressing the Burden of Bundled Plans

Currently, voice and SMS plans are often bundled with internet/data packages, leading to higher costs for users. Many feature phone users, elderly individuals, and residents of rural areas, who do not use internet services, are forced to purchase data-inclusive plans. TRAI had raised concerns about this issue earlier, but telecom companies resisted the changes, citing potential impacts on the Central Government's Digital India initiative.

What Are the Benefits?

TRAI's new mandate will require telecom operators to offer separate Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) for voice and SMS services. These plans will provide much-needed options for customers who do not require data services. The new rules will not disrupt the Digital India campaign, as service providers can continue offering data-only and bundled plans alongside these separate options.

The decision was taken after TRAI conducted a consumer survey between September and November 2022 and issued a consultation paper on the matter. The regulator engaged with telecom operators, consumer groups, and other stakeholders before finalizing the rules. According to TRAI, approximately 150 million users in India still rely on feature phones and primarily need basic services like voice and SMS.

Empowering Consumer Choice

TRAI emphasized the importance of consumer choice, especially for older users and those in rural areas. By offering separate vouchers for voice and SMS, telecom operators can cater to the needs of voice-centric users while promoting affordability, flexibility, and market segmentation. TRAI also noted that many elderly people and rural users hesitate to use data services due to a lack of digital literacy.