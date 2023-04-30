CBI arrests two Delhi cops in bribery case

New Delhi, April 30 A Delhi Police Inspector and an Assistant Sub-Inspector were arrested by the CBI for demanding a bribe from a man here.

The accused Inspector has been identified as Narendra Kumar, Special Staff, police station Rajouri Garden, and Trilochan Dutt, the ASI.

A senior CBI official said they registered the case on a complaint against Narendra Kumar and unknown others on the allegations of demanding a bribe.

The CBI said that a few days ago, police had caught people, who were gambling in a Jhuggi in front of the complainant's house. The inspector Narendra had threatened the complainant of framing him in the case also.

He also asked the complainant to get an agreement to transfer the Jhuggi in his name or otherwise he would be charged under Arms Act/ MCOCA.

The CBI laid a trap and apprehended the Assistant Sub-Inspector, Special Staff while accepting the bribe from the complainant on behalf of Narendra.

Searches were conducted at the premises of both accused.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

