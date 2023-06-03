Train mishap: With Centre's support, Odisha government can face any challenge, says Governor Ganeshi Lal

Balasore (Odisha) [India], June 3 : Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal on Saturday visited those injured in the accident involving three trains, a day ago at Balasore district of the State.

Lal met with the injured admitted at the Community Health Centre in Soro, Balasore and directed doctors to ensure proper treatment for them.

"With the support of the Centre, the Odisha government can face any challenge: We are a state which has faced (cyclone) Fani and other challenges and earned a name in the world and we have accepted this challenge and will fight it successfully with the help of Prime Minister and our Chief Minister," Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal told reporters here.

Earlier today, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and BJP MP from Balasore Pratap Sarangi met the injured at the hospital in Balasore, Odisha.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited the district hospital in Balasore and met with the injured in the train accident.

According to South Eastern Railway, 261 people were killed and around 1,000 people were injured in the accident.

Injured passengers were admitted into hospitals in Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro.

The preliminary report released on Saturday by the State Emergency Operation Centre of Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner said 17 coaches of these two trains have been de-railed and severely damaged and 238 people killed and around 900 injured.

Several NDRF teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency Units are engaged in rescue operations.

Over 100 medical teams with paramedical staff along with medicines have been mobilized to the accident site for medical treatment, the statement said.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) DG Atul Karwal toldthat nine teams of NDRF - more than 300 rescuers - are working in coordination with SDRF and other agencies in rescue efforts. The South Eastern Railway has cancelled 33 trains and diverted 36 trains to other routes.

