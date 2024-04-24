Train Ticket Refund: Railways To Charge Only Rs 60 On Cancellation of RAC Tickets

In a major relief to passengers Railways has decided to charge a lesser amount on cancellation of RAC tickets booked from the IRCTC website. According to a report in Jagran, going forward railways won't deduct a huge amount in the name of convenience fees, but a small amount of Rs.60 per passenger. Railways decided to act upon this matter after receiving a complaint from RTI activist Sunil Kumar Khandelwal. He had written to the railway administration about the arbitary fee charged by the IRCTC for ticket cancellation.

In the letter he stated that if waiting tickets booked through IRCTC website are not confirmed, the railway itself cancels those tickets. In addition a significant amount of payment is deducted as service charge. For instance, if a waiting ticket is booked for Ra.190 and and not confirmed, the Railways will only refund Rs.95. In light of this complaint, IRCTC has taken significant action.

The MD of IRCTC informed Khandelwal that the policy decisions and regulators related to ticket booking and refund are the subject of Indian Railways. He further stated that in case of fully waitlisted RAC ticket clearkage charges a cancellation charge of Rs. 60 per passenger will be levied as per Indian Railway rules. The MD of IRCTC has also expressed gratitude to him for bringing the issue before the railway authorities. On the other hand, Khandelwal has also expressed his gratitude to the railway administration for taking cognizance of the issue.