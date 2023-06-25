Training aircraft makes emergency landing in Karnataka's Kalaburagi, DGCA official visits site
By ANI | Published: June 25, 2023 09:42 PM 2023-06-25T21:42:20+5:30 2023-06-25T21:45:02+5:30
Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], June 25 : A Bengaluru Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) air safety official on Sunday visited the incident site near Pethsirur in Kalaburagi where a training aircraft of Redbird Flight Training Academy made an emergency landing.
An inspection is currently underway.
A training aircraft made an emergency landing at around 9.30 am on Sunday due to a technical problem, said the airport authority.
According to the authorities, one pilot-cum-instructor and another trainee pilot were on the flight. Both are safe.
Kalaburagi Airport Director Chilka Mahesh visited the spot and held an inspection, they added.
