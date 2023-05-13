Training session held for officials to be on Haj duty in Saudi Arabia

New Delhi [India], May 13 : Minister of Minority Affairs Smriti Zubin Ir on Saturday inaugurated the training orgzed by her ministry for the Administrative and Medical Contingent selected to serve the Hajis for Haj 2023 in Saudi Arabia.

The training is being orgzed at SCOPE Complex Centre in Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

A total of 468 officials to be on deputation have been selected including 339 medical professionals (173 doctors and 166 Paramedics), 129 for administrative duties including 29 Gr A officers.

Total number of Hajis this year as per the bilateral agreement between India and Saudi Arabia is 1.75 lakh.

has reported in March that for the first time in the history of Haj pilgrimage, 4,314 women have applied to go on the pilgrimage without a 'Mehram' or male guardian with blood relation.

The Saudi Arabian government, in October, announced that Mehram a male blood relative with whom marriage is not permissible is no longer required to accompany a woman pilgrim from any part of the world.

This is the first time that the Ministry of Minority Affairs has received such a large pool of applications from women above the age of 45 years who wish to travel for the Haj pilgrimage without any male guardian.

